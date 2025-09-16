Arrival of MT Ardberg

The MT Ardberg is scheduled to arrive in St Helena on Wednesday, 17 September 2025 at 18:00, where it will anchor in James Bay. The vessel will berth alongside Rupert’s Jetty on Tuesday, 23 September 2025, and bunkering operations will commence as soon as clearance has been completed.

The public are therefore advised that the whole of Lower Rupert’s, including the beach area, will be closed from 06:00 on Tuesday, 23 September 2025, until all bunkering operations are completed.

These areas will be strictly prohibited, with access limited only to those who have made prior arrangements with St Helena Port Control.

Boat owners and operators are further advised that Rupert’s Bay will also be closed due to the floating pipeline.

The public are thanked in advance for their patience and co-operation.

SHG

16 September 2025