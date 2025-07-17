Arrival of MT Ardberg

The MT Ardberg is scheduled to arrive at St Helena on Saturday, 19 July 2025, at 19:00 and anchor in James Bay. Weather permitting on Sunday, 20 July 2025 at sunrise, MT Ardberg will berth alongside Rupert’s Jetty, and as soon as the clearance is completed bunkering operations will commence.

The public are therefore advised that the whole of lower Rupert’s, including the beach area, will be closed to the public from 06:00 Sunday, 20 July 2025 until the bunkering of fuel is completed. Due to the floating pipeline, all mariners are advised that Rupert’s Bay will also be closed.

These areas will be strictly prohibited and is limited only to those persons who have made prior arrangements for authorisation from Port Control.

The public are thanked in advance for their patience and co-operation.

SHG

17July 2025

http://www.sainthelena.gov.sh