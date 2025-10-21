Action Required: All Users of Half Tree Hollow Container Park

The Property Service is undertaking an exercise to establish an accurate record of all containers and tenancies within the Container Park at Half Tree Hollow. This information is vital for the Property Service to consider possible next steps for the site.

All current users are required to contact the Property Service by Friday, 21 November 2025.

Required Information

Please provide the following details in your correspondence:

Your Name

Number of Containers you currently have within the Park.

you currently have within the Park. Use of the container(s) (e.g., private storage, business operations).

of the container(s) (e.g., private storage, business operations). Details of when you first secured a container space.

Contact Details

Please contact either of the following team members by telephone at 22270 or via email at:

Gina Henry gina.henry@sainthelena.gov.sh

Mike Durnford mike.durnford@sainthelena.gov.sh

Thank you in advance for your prompt co-operation in this important matter.