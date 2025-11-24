White Ribbon Day – 25 November

White Ribbon Day, observed annually on 25 November, is a global movement dedicated to ending violence and promoting respect and equality. This year, we broaden our focus to address violence and discrimination in all forms, including sexism, racism, bullying, and harmful gossip; issues that deeply affect our community.

The Health and Social Care Portfolio proudly support this initiative and calls on everyone on St Helena to stand together for a safer, more inclusive society. By wearing white, we show solidarity and commitment to ending abuse and discrimination in all its forms.

Why This Matters

Violence and discrimination are not limited to physical harm; they include behaviours and attitudes that undermine dignity and equality. These can manifest as:

Sexism: Making unwanted comments or jokes about someone's gender, appearance, or abilities

Racism: Discrimination or prejudice based on race or ethnicity

Bullying: Repeated harmful behaviour intended to intimidate or humiliate

Gossiping: Spreading rumours that damage reputations and relationships

Such actions erode trust, harm mental health, and weaken the fabric of our community. Together, we can break this cycle.

Join the Activism March

On Tuesday, 25 November 2025, join the White Ribbon Working Group for the Activism March:

Start: 12:15, at Police Headquarters (Coleman House) for the flag-raising ceremony.

12:15, at Police Headquarters (Coleman House) for the flag-raising ceremony. Route: March into Lower Jamestown

March into Lower Jamestown Finish: Castle Gardens for reflections

Let’s make our voices heard and show that St Helena stands united against violence and discrimination.

Our Local White Ribbon Logo

We are excited to announce the launch of our local White Ribbon logo, designed by one of the joint winners of the SHSS Logo Competition. This logo represents St Helena’s commitment to ending violence and promoting equality.

From 25 November until 12 December 2025, we encourage all staff and partners to use this logo as an email signature to show support during the 16 Days of Activism.

What Are the 16 Days of Activism?

The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence is an international campaign that runs from 25 November (White Ribbon Day) to 10 December (Human Rights Day). On St Helena, we extend this to 13 December, concluding at the Football Presentation event with a moment of silence and closing reflections, a powerful way to unite sport and community in the fight against violence and discrimination.

Become a White Ribbon Ambassador

The White Ribbon Working Group is seeking individuals passionate about creating change.

What does a White Ribbon Ambassador do?

A White Ribbon Ambassador:

Actively promotes respect and equality in the community.

Speaks out against violence, discrimination, and harmful behaviours.

Supports awareness campaigns and events.



If you are interested, please contact Nicole Hercules at nicole.hercules@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Support Services

If you or someone you know is affected by violence, discrimination, or needs someone to talk to, help is available:

Royal St Helena Police Service: 22626

22626 Domestic Abuse Service Lead: 25343

25343 Equality & Human Rights Commission: 22133

22133 Mental Health Team: 22593

22593 Children’s Services: 23312

23312 Samaritans: 20000 (free, confidential, 24/7)

Together, let’s create a community built on respect, compassion, and equality.

Photo

Locally designed White Ribbon Logo

