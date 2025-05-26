Transfer of St Helena Prisoner on Health Grounds

The St Helena Prison Service wishes to inform the public that, following medical advice and a report in accordance with the Prisons Rules, the Governor, having consulted the Prison Visiting Committee, approved the transfer of a seriously ill, increasingly immobile prisoner currently serving a sentence of imprisonment in HMP Jamestown from that prison to continue his detention at a location where the prisoner’s care needs can be appropriately met. Whilst there he will continue to serve his sentence. Any form of pardon or reduction of sentence was explicitly dismissed.

Whilst continuing his detention the prisoner will remain under the supervision of the Prison Superintendent and be subject to strict conditions that include preventing him:

leaving the property;

accessing the internet;

accessing alcohol; and

having visitors other than in accordance with prison rules.

Other restrictions include limiting the rooms in the house the prisoner can use and constraining where the prisoner can go outside the house.

The prisoner will be visited daily by carers and prison staff. The prison staff visits will be made frequently and at irregular times. Medical staff are also expected to visit frequently.

Those most affected by the crimes committed by this prisoner have been informed of these arrangements. The location and provision of his detention will remain under review.

The St Helena Prison Service also wishes to advise the public that any unauthorised attempt to contact or approach the prisoner and any breach of detention conditions will be investigated and, if a crime is detected, it will be considered for prosecution.

