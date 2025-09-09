Thank You For Participating In The General Election 2025

His Excellency the Governor extends sincere thanks to everyone who took part in the General Election held on Wednesday, 3 September 2025.

A total of 1,147 valid votes were cast, representing 56% of those eligible to vote. This reflects the continuing commitment of the community to St Helena’s democratic process.

The Governor extends congratulations to the 12 candidates elected to serve as Members of the Legislative Council and appreciation to all who stood for election, contributing to open debate and providing meaningful choice for voters.

Thanks are also extended to the Returning Officer, election officials, presiding officers, poll clerks, counting staff and volunteers whose professionalism ensured the election was conducted smoothly and transparently, and to those in the community who supported others to attend the polls.

The General Election is a reminder of the importance of civic responsibility and the role each person plays in shaping the island’s future.

