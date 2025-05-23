Temporary Medication Supply Challenges Addressed

The Health and Social Care Portfolio (HSC) is actively monitoring and facilitating a resolution to an ongoing situation regarding the supply of essential medications to the island. Authorities are working diligently with partner agencies to ensure the timely arrival of vital medical supplies for the community.

The recent challenge stems from an unforeseen delay with a large shipment of medical supplies via the regular shipping route from Cape Town. New regulations requiring police clearance and South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) agent approval led to the most recent consignment missing its scheduled voyage after an inspection process. While such inspections are routine, the timing of this particular delay has impacted current stock levels.

The HSC has been in constant communication with its supplier and other relevant stakeholders, exploring all available options to mitigate the situation. Efforts included investigating a chartered flight, which, due to various circumstances, was not feasible this week.

To address the immediate need, plans are in place toairfreight a portion of the necessary medical supplies on scheduled Airlink flights. Due to space requirements, the full consignment may need to be transported in smaller quantities over several flights. This airfreight effort will also include regular cold chain medications that require air transport in accordance with SAHPRA requirements.

St Helena Government (SHG) is fully committed to ensuring that all residents have access to the medications they need. It is anticipated that once the normal sea freight consignments resume, the current issue will be resolved.

Minister for Health and Social Care, Martin Henry, commented:

“We understand the importance of timely access to these medications for the health and well-being of our community. We are all well aware of the physical limitations with the supply chains to St Helena, however the added specific requirements for the export of certain medications is very stringent.

We want to reassure the public that every effort is being made to ensure a steady supply. The HSC are actively working with all parties involved to find a solution and prevent any further potential shortages. We understand the anxiety this situation may cause and we assure you that we are doing everything in our power to resolve it as quickly as possible.”

We thank you for your understanding and patience during this time.

23 May 2025