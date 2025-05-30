St Helena Signs Landmark Maritime Security MOU with UK Department for Transport

The St Helena Government (SHG) is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the UK Department for Transport (DfT). This significant agreement marks the first of its kind within the UK Overseas Territories, specifically designed to enhance and support the implementation of internationally recognised maritime security standards across St Helena.

This MOU is set to strengthen the already robust relationship between the DfT, SHG, and Maritime Authorities. Crucially, it will provide St Helena with international recognition that its port facilities, port operations, and the wider maritime sector adhere to internationally required maritime security obligations. These obligations are primarily set out in Chapter XI-2 of the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) and the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code. This adherence is especially important for engaging with the larger international maritime sector, including the cruise ship industry and future port operations, demonstrating St Helena’s readiness and capability in ensuring safety and security for all visiting vessels.

Minister for Safety, Security and Home Affairs (SSHA), Jeffrey Ellick, said:

“I am pleased to confirm that today I signed an MOU with the Department for Transport on port security. We are the first Overseas Territory (OT) to sign such an agreement, and this government, under this Portfolio, now has three MOUs (two recently – the MOU with the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, and lately the Home Office Watch List agreement, and now DfT MOU) with the British government, which clearly demonstrates our developing partnership, and St Helena as a leading OT, improving our safety and security”.

The signing of this MOU underscores St Helena’s dedication to maintaining a secure maritime environment, fostering confidence among international shipping lines, and ensuring the continued growth and prosperity of its maritime activities.

