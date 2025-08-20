St Helena Set to Host South African Cricket Giants, The Momentum Multiply Titans

The St Helena Government (SHG) is pleased to announce that the island will host the Momentum Multiply Titans, a South African professional cricket team. This marks the first time that a professional cricket team of this calibre has held a training camp on the island. The full squad and coaching staff are scheduled to arrive on St Helena on Saturday, 23 August, and will hold their intensive pre-season training camp on-island until Saturday, 30 August 2025.

Based in Centurion, South Africa, the Titans have a history of championship titles and are well-known for producing players for the South Africa international side, the Proteas. This visit provides a unique opportunity for the community to observe elite professional athletes training at Francis Plain.

The visit also includes dedicated community engagement activities designed to provide inspiration and development opportunities. These will include coaching clinics for young, aspiring cricketers on the island and multimedia workshops where local filmmakers and content creators can gain insights from SuperSport’s production staff.

Key events during the week-long visit include:

Sunday, 24 August: The team will attend the Annual Scouts’ Sports Day to participate in the traditional event.

Monday, 25 August: The Titans will hold a cricket session with the St Helena Cricket Association (SHCA). A simultaneous Sports Videography Masterclass will be held with Derek Alberts from SuperSport, covering the theory and practice of sports content creation.

Tuesday, 26 August: The Titans will join New Horizons Youth Club for youth-focused activities in the morning before undertaking the iconic Jacob's Ladder Challenge in the afternoon.

Thursday, 28 August: The team will return to the pitch for another session with the SHCA, providing local players with a valuable opportunity to hone their skills alongside professional athletes.

This visit has been made possible through a collaboration with several key partners, including Airlink, Sure St Helena, The St Helena Cricket Association and The Mantis Hotel, along with support from other local businesses and services. This event highlights St Helena’s growing capability as a destination for high-profile sporting events.

SHG welcomes the Momentum Multiply Titans and looks forward to showcasing the island’s unique hospitality and culture during their stay.

20 August 2025