St Helena Secondary School – Public Examination Results

St Helena Secondary School is delighted to announce an outstanding set of results in this year’s public examinations, demonstrating our ongoing commitment to high expectations, inclusive education, and supporting every learner to achieve their potential.

This year’s results reflect student successes across 32 distinct qualifications, including Entry Level, Level 1, Level 2 (GCSE), and Level 3 (A Level) stages. We are thrilled to celebrate several significant achievements:

82% of girls achieved a Level 2 qualification in English (equivalent to grades A*-C or 9-4), exceeding their CAT predictions by 1.1%.

37% of all students secured a Level 2 qualification in both English and Mathematics, marking a key milestone in their academic journeys.

Nearly 50% of all assessments undertaken achieved Level 2 or above, reflecting the dedication and resilience of our students across subjects.

The school has also seen a 10% increase in students achieving the highly coveted benchmark of 5+ A-C / 9-4 grades including English and Mathematics. From 19% in 2024 to 29%.

Headteacher, Phil Toal, commented:

“I am incredibly proud of the achievements of our students this year. Every grade represents not just academic success but also the personal journeys, challenges, and milestones our students have overcome along the way.

I would also like to recognise the extraordinary efforts of our staff, whose passion and dedication ensure that every student is given the opportunity to thrive. Our teachers work tirelessly to spark ambition and deliver engaging lessons that bring learning to life. I would like to make special mention of Kerry Peters, whose meticulous organisation, and unwavering commitment have had an immense impact in supporting the smooth and successful running of this year’s examinations series.

These results also highlight the strength of our wider school community. The encouragement and belief shown by families have played a vital role in helping our students reach this stage. At St Helena Secondary School, we believe education is about more than qualifications, it is about nurturing confident, compassionate, and independent young people who are ready to embrace the future with courage and ambition.

To all our students, remember that today’s results are only one chapter of your journey. Whether you achieved top grades, exceeded personal goals, or overcame significant challenges to get here, your success deserves to be celebrated. We are inspired by your perseverance, proud of your accomplishments, and excited to see the incredible futures you are destined to create.”

Photos

Results and certificates to be handed out

Headteacher, Phil Toal, delivering a congratulatory speech

Teacher, Linda Yon, presenting a student with their results and certificate

Students and their parents reading their results

