‘St Helena Open Oceans Fund’ Grant Recipients Set To Embark On Third Voyage

The St Helena Open Oceans Fund, a collaborative initiative between the St Helena Government (SHG) and ocean adventure company Wavysail, is pleased to announce the selection of its latest grant recipients for the upcoming Cape Town to St Helena to Cape Town voyage cycle. This ongoing partnership aims to promote inclusive yachting and grant members of the St Helena community an invaluable open-ocean sailing experience.

The two successful recipients for this third voyage cycle are:

Cerys Joshua : Selected for the first leg, will travel from Cape Town to Jamestown. She is scheduled to depart Cape Town today, Friday, 31 October 2025.

: Selected for the first leg, will travel from Cape Town to Jamestown. She is scheduled to depart Cape Town today, Friday, 31 October 2025. Isabella Scott: Chosen for the outbound journey, will sail from Jamestown back to Cape Town.

The voyages, which typically cost several thousand pounds, are entirely funded for the recipients through the St Helena Open Oceans Fund, removing cost as a barrier for islanders seeking this unique experience.

Cerys Joshua commented:

“Despite the bad weather and flight delays, I’m really looking forward to such an amazing adventure with the Wavysail crew. One thing that I’m really excited about, is the potential to see some really cool wildlife, and epic sunrises and sunsets!

I’d like to thank the Open Oceans Fund and St Helena Government, for such an amazing opportunity.”

Isabella Scott added:

“I would like to thank Wavysail and SHG. I am very grateful to be chosen for this sponsorship and look forward to learning and gaining experience in sailing from this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

About the Fund

Launched in 2023, the St Helena Open Oceans Fund leverages the longstanding relationship between SHG and Wavysail, a frequent visitor to the island. The grant provides a full placement on the yacht, including the option for recipients to stay for up to three nights in accommodation booked by Wavysail in Cape Town.

Eligibility and Future Applications

The grant is open to persons currently living on the island, as well as those who are part of St Helena’s diaspora, and applicants must be at least 18 years old by the time of departure.

Applications for future voyages can be made via self-nomination or by nominating someone else who would benefit from the experience.

To find out more about the St Helena Open Oceans Fund and to apply, please visit: https://bit.ly/3N83r66.

Notes To Editors

Important Travel Conditions: As with any Wavysail experience, the grant recipient is responsible for covering and arranging their own travel to and from the arrival and departure points (e.g. flight back to St Helena from South Africa), as well as any hotels, meals, and expenses incurred off the boat.

Further Information: Full terms and conditions for the Open Oceans Fund are available online at www.wavysail.com/OpenOceans. Alternatively, contact Wavysail directly by email at info@wavysail.com.

