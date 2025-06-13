St Helena Nominated For ‘Most Desirable Island – Worldwide’ In Wanderlust Travel Awards 2025

St Helena has been nominated for the ‘Most Desirable Island – Worldwide’ category in the prestigious Wanderlust Travel Awards 2025. This significant recognition follows Wanderlust’s shortlisting of destinations that resonated with their readership of over 140,000 and broader audience, with consumers now voting on these shortlisted nominations to determine the ultimate winner. This highlights St Helena’s growing appeal as a truly unique and authentic travel destination.

Voting for the Wanderlust Travel Awards is open now until 17 October 2025. Travelers and admirers of St Helena are encouraged to cast their votes and support the island’s bid for this esteemed title.

The winners of the 24th annual Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards will be unveiled at a ceremony hosted during World Travel Market, held at the National Gallery in London on 5 November 2025. The event aims to celebrate awe-inspiring worldwide destinations, as championed by Wanderlust’s discerning readership.

The Wanderlust Travel Awards are highly regarded, with categories designed to identify the most desirable cities, regions, countries and emerging destinations, all chosen by Wanderlust readers. Additionally, the awards recognise top destinations for adventure, culture and heritage, nature and wildlife, food, and sustainable travel.

This nomination provides an exceptional opportunity for St Helena to gain further international recognition and attract more visitors eager to discover our rich history, breath-taking landscapes, and friendly culture.

To vote for St Helena as the ‘Most Desirable Island – Worldwide’, please visit https://www.wanderlustmagazine.com/about-us/our-awards/2025-vote/.

Head of Tourism, Jonathan Passaportis, commented:

“Being nominated for the Most Desirable Island Worldwide is an amazing honour for St Helena. It reflects the growing appreciation for this magnificent island’s rare beauty, unrivalled nature, deep heritage, and warm hospitality. We invite everyone who has been inspired by St Helena, whether through travel, story or connection, to cast their vote and help share our unique island with the world.”

Wanderlust, a leading voice in independent travel, is dedicated to informing and inspiring travellers globally to explore off-the-beaten-path destinations. Through original travel writing, photography, and expert advice, both in print and online, Wanderlust champions unique travel experiences.

