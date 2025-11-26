St Helena Island – Fishing Sector Review

St Helena Government (SHG) wishes to advise the public that a wide-ranging review of the fishing sector has been initiated.

It will include an evaluation of the following:

Policy and strategic management

Licensing and regulatory framework

Food security and domestic affordability

Current fleet (including fleet safety), infrastructure, and cold chain

Processing and quality assurance

Market access and distribution, including export

Governance and institutional roles

Sustainable resource stewardship

A fisheries review task group will be appointed along with clear terms of reference to help guide its work.

For further information please contact SHG Portfolio Directors, Darren Duncan or Damian Burns via email darren.duncan@sainthelena.gov.sh or damian.burns@sainthelena.gov.sh.

#StHelena #FishingSector #Review

www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

www.x.com/StHelenaGovt