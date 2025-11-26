St Helena Island – Fishing Sector Review

26 November 2025
St Helena Government (SHG) wishes to advise the public that a wide-ranging review of the fishing sector has been initiated.
It will include an evaluation of the following:
- Policy and strategic management
- Licensing and regulatory framework
- Food security and domestic affordability
- Current fleet (including fleet safety), infrastructure, and cold chain
- Processing and quality assurance
- Market access and distribution, including export
- Governance and institutional roles
- Sustainable resource stewardship
A fisheries review task group will be appointed along with clear terms of reference to help guide its work.
For further information please contact SHG Portfolio Directors, Darren Duncan or Damian Burns via email darren.duncan@sainthelena.gov.sh or damian.burns@sainthelena.gov.sh.
