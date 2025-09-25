St Helena Government Recognises World Maritime Day with a Historic Milestone

In recognition of World Maritime Day, marked on 25 September this year, the St Helena Government (SHG) is highlighting the island’s long and vital connection to the sea. The 2025 theme, “Our Ocean, Our Obligation, Our Opportunity”, is particularly relevant to St Helena as it embraces a new chapter in its maritime history.

This month marks a significant milestone for the island’s maritime operations, as St Helena is set to utilise the new cargo management facility at Rupert’s. This is the first time in several hundred years that the cargo operations will not be carried out at the Jamestown wharf, Jamestown. This strategic shift is part of an ongoing effort to modernise the island’s infrastructure and enhance its logistical capabilities, ensuring the safety and efficiency of all future maritime activities.

The transition to Rupert’s is a complex undertaking, involving extensive planning and collaboration among various SHG departments and international partners. The new facility, with its improved amenities and increased capacity, is expected to support the island’s economic development and provide greater flexibility for cargo and passenger vessels.

St Helena’s history is inextricably linked to the sea, and its maritime legacy continues to shape the island’s future. SHG is committed to upholding international maritime standards and ensuring the safety of all who travel to and from its shores. The St Helena Maritime Authority extends its appreciation to all seafarers, port workers, and maritime professionals for their contributions to St Helena’s prosperity and security.

About World Maritime Day

World Maritime Day is an annual event organised by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to celebrate the maritime industry and its vital role in global trade and transport.

