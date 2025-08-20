St Helena Government Announces Ongoing Support for the Open Oceans Fund

The St Helena Government (SHG) is pleased to announce its continued support for the St Helena Open Oceans Fund, a unique partnership with ocean adventure company Wavysail. This initiative offers life-changing offshore sailing opportunities to Saints and individuals with strong personal ties to the island.

Following the success of previous grant recipients Josh Herne and Louis Youde, applications are now officially open for the next fully funded voyage, a blue-water sailing expedition from Cape Town to Jamestown, scheduled to depart in October 2025.

Previous grant recipient, Louis Youde, commented:

“My journey with WavySail was truly incredible, a real once in a lifetime experience. Some of the highlights were often really simple moments such as watching the Moon rise during the night shift or seeing the Albatross flying past the yacht. This was one of the most challenging things I have done, being on a relatively small boat for that much time, dealing with the day-to-day tasks and working the shifts was not always easy however very rewarding. If you like to challenge yourself or have always been interested in sailing then do consider this opportunity.”

Sebastian Stent, Senior Marketing Manager for SHG added:

“Wavysail has done incredible work creating once-in-a-lifetime experiences at sea, and we’re proud to continue supporting this initiative. This is a rare opportunity for a young Saint to gain hands-on sailing experience alongside some of the world’s best skippers, building skills, confidence, and global connections that will last a lifetime.”

The Open Oceans Fund aims to make offshore sailing more accessible to the local community while celebrating the island’s deep connection to the sea. The grant includes the following benefits:

Flight from St Helena to Cape Town

Up to three nights of accommodation in Cape Town before departure

A fully funded place on the Cape Town to St Helena voyage aboard Wavysail’s yacht, Aurora

No prior sailing experience is necessary. Wavysail’s experienced crew will provide all the required training, support, and safety equipment to ensure participants are fully prepared for the journey.

Andrew Cowen, Co-founder of Wavysail said:

“We established Wavysail to promote inclusive and sustainable ocean adventures, led by the world’s top skippers. Our very first destination was St Helena, so our yacht, Aurora, is already a familiar sight to many on the island. We are proud to continue offering opportunities for people to experience everything St Helena has to offer.”

Applications for the next Open Oceans Fund grant are now open and will close on 31 August 2025. Applicants must be at least 18 years old at the time of departure and must either live on St Helena or have a strong personal connection to the island. For complete details, terms and conditions, and to apply, please visit: www.wavysail.com/OpenOceans or email info@wavysail.com. Follow updates on social media using the hashtags below.

About Wavysail

Wavysail is a UK-based adventure sailing company offering tailored, sustainable sailing experiences for individuals of all skill levels. Founded on a commitment to inclusivity and environmental responsibility, Wavysail provides exceptional hands-on sailing expeditions to some of the world’s most breathtaking destinations. Its groundbreaking Open Oceans Fund continues to transform lives by enabling new audiences to experience the magic of sailing while ensuring the planet’s protection for future generations. Visit www.wavysail.com for more information.

For media enquiries, please get in touch with Kim Darbyshire at Kim@gingeragency.co.ukgency.co.uk.

#StHelena #OpenOceans #WavySailingAdventure

www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

www.x.com/StHelenaGovt

SHG

20 August 2025