SHG Welcomes ONE Creative Environments Team for New Prison Build Project

A team from ONE Creative Environments, a UK-based, multi-disciplinary design company, recently concluded a visit to St Helena, focused on progressing the New Prison Build project.

ONE Creative Environments, which holds significant international experience—including their recent work on the Tussac House extra care facility for the Falkland Islands Government—was commissioned by the St Helena Government (SHG) to provide multi-disciplinary design services for this infrastructure development.

The team arrived on the island earlier this month (11 October 2025), and their visit included an intensive schedule of key stakeholder engagement meetings. They met with Minister Gillian Brooks and Portfolio Director for Safety, Security and Home Affairs (SSHA), Alex Mitham, along with other essential project stakeholders.

The core of the visit was dedicated to design development work, including engagement with statutory departments, utility, and service providers. The team carried out extensive site visits to gain a deeper understanding of local construction resources and techniques, ensuring the design solutions are appropriate for St Helena’s unique environment.

The team concluded their visit last week with a comprehensive presentation to project team stakeholders. This period of engagement and information gathering was a necessary step to advance the New Prison Build project into its construction phase.

The project team,left to right: Jon Scharff (Architect, ONE); Paul Duncan (Superintendent of Prisons); Minister Gillian Brooks; James Hayton (EDIP Project Manager); Craig Walding (Director, ONE); Gavin Vickers (Civil & Structural Director – ONE); Luke Bryan (Structural Engineer, ONE); Richard Wotton (EDIP Chartered Engineer); Alex Mitham (Portfolio Director SSHA)

This project has been approved for funding under the UK-funded Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP), in partnership with the FCDO.

