SHG Enhances Public Transportation Safety With New Regulations and Lower Drink-Driving Limit

The St Helena Government (SHG) is implementing significant reforms to enhance public safety and improve the island’s transportation system, focusing on taxis, buses, and Public Service Vehicles (PSVs). These reforms, approved by the Executive Council in October 2023, include a comprehensive licensing policy for drivers and vehicles and a reduced drink-driving limit, aligning with international standards. These reforms will come into effect on 1 September 2025.

Addressing Regulatory Gaps and Enhancing Public Safety

Currently, while vehicles can be registered as taxis, there are no safeguards to ensure driver vetting and authorisation. This lack of oversight poses a potential risk to public safety. To address this, SHG will introduce a new licensing policy mandating driver and vehicle licensing. This will ensure all operators undergo thorough vetting, including medical assessments and safeguarding training.

Minister for Safety, Security, and Home Affairs, Jeffrey Ellick, stated:

“This policy is crucial for ensuring the safety and reliability of all public transportation services. By implementing a robust licensing system, we are taking a significant step towards protecting our community and ensuring passengers, especially the most vulnerable, can have confidence in the vehicles and operators they use.”

Implementation and Financial Implications

The implementation of these reforms will involve additional costs, including vetting, photo card licenses, and administrative expenses. To cover these costs, a licensing fee structure has been established. A new driver’s license, including medical, vehicle (Class C), and vetting and administration costs, will total £60.80.

The Royal St Helena Police (RSHP) will manage the licensing renewal of approximately 213 vehicles, representing an estimated 75% of the 284 registered taxis, PSVs, and buses. Budget adjustments will be made to accommodate ongoing material and administrative expenses.

Lowering the Drink-Driving Limit

In a move to further enhance road safety, SHG is reducing the drink-driving limit from 50mg to 35mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath, aligning with standards in the UK, Falkland Islands, Ascension, and most other British Overseas Territories. This change, necessitating amendments to the Road Traffic Ordinance 1985, aims to reduce road accidents and promote responsible driving.

Minister Ellick added:

“St Helena previously had possibly the highest drink-driving limit in the world. Updating this limit is a step towards reducing road accidents, making our roads safer for all users and promoting responsible driving.”

