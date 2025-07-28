SHG Announces Key Changes To Immigration Ordinance

The St Helena Government (SHG) has announced significant changes to its immigration policies, with new changes to the Immigration (Amendment) Ordinance 2025 set to commence on 1 October 2025. These updates aim to streamline processes and introduce new permit categories for visitors and those wishing to work and reside on the island.

The Executive Council approved these changes in June 2025, which will impact current visitors, prospective arrivals, and even SHG employees. A key objective of this reform is to clarify entry and work entitlements, making St Helena’s immigration framework more robust and accessible.

Key changes include:

New Permit Structure

Holiday Permit (HP): Replacing the current Short Term Entry Permit (STEP), the Holiday Permit will no longer include the right to work. It allows visitors to stay for an initial 183 days, extendable once for up to a total of 365 days. Holders are permitted to undertake volunteer work for up to one month .

Permission to Stay and Work Permit (PSWP): This new permit replaces the Long Term Entry Permit (LTEP) and will be issued for up to five years. Individuals applying for a PSWP must demonstrate financial self-sufficiency, either through personal funds or confirmed employment. Applications for a PSWP can be made in advance of arrival or while on a Holiday Permit on St Helena.

Please note: Individuals on a Holiday Permit who apply for a PSWP cannot commence work until the PSWP has been granted.

A new online platform for submitting permit applications, including the PSWP and St Helenian Status applications, is expected to be operational in September 2025. This digital enhancement aims to simplify the application process for everyone.

Impact on Current Residents and SHG Employees

Current STEP Holders: If you are currently on a STEP, you will be required to regularise your stay by applying for a PSWP. A three-month grace period from 1 October 2025 to 31 December 2025 will be provided to facilitate this transition.

SHG Employees and their Family Members: Currently exempt from needing a LTEP, SHG employees and their families will now need to obtain a PSWP after 1 October 2025. A six-month grace period from 1 October 2025 to 31 March 2026, will be granted to allow for these applications.

Changes to Decision-Making Body

From 1 October 2025, the Immigration Control Board (ICB) will be disbanded. All decisions regarding PSWP and St Helenian Status applications will be made by the Immigration and Customs Department, streamlining the decision-making process.

Visa Requirements Unchanged

Please note that the requirement for a visa to be applied for in advance of arrival on St Helena remains unchanged.

SHG recognises the significance of these changes and is committed to ensuring a smooth transition for all affected individuals. Further detailed information and guidance on the application process will be provided closer to the launch of the new online platform.

We encourage all current STEP holders, SHG employees, and anyone planning to visit or work on St Helena to familiarise themselves with these upcoming changes.

