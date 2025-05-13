School Unveils New Name Following Student-Led Initiative

Following an announcement in February 2025, St Helena’s only secondary school is delighted to announce its new name:

St Helena Secondary School.

This significant development follows a creative and collaborative project undertaken by the students over the past term. The initiative was designed to celebrate the school’s unique identity, honour its place within the wider community of St Helena, and strengthen its international presence.

Students were invited to submit suggestions for a new school name, and the Student Council meticulously shortlisted the options. This process ensured that the final choices reflected the school’s core values, heritage, and future aspirations. A whole-school vote to decide the final name then empowered every student to participate in shaping the school’s future identity.

The newly approved name, St Helena Secondary School, proudly reflects the school’s deep connection to the island. It reinforces its commitment to serving the local community while also highlighting its ambition to be recognised internationally as a centre of learning, growth, and opportunity.

A soft launch of the new name will commence over the coming months. While elements such as the updated name, crest, and visual identity will be gradually introduced across signage, uniform, stationery, and the school’s digital presence. The full transition to St Helena Secondary School will be completed by September 2026.

Chief Minister, Julie Thomas, commented:

“This achievement depicts yet another step in our journey of reviewing our educational provision. Implementing standards to improve and strengthen our service offering is key to our children’s success and the success of our island, but it is of equal importance that our children’s views and opinions are taken into account as we make progress. It is therefore deeply satisfying that a key element of our rebranding initiative has been decided upon by those very people – our students, our children.”

The school extends its sincere gratitude for the ongoing support of the community as it embarks on this exciting new chapter and looks forward to sharing further updates in due course.

