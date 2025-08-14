RSHP Urges Drivers: Do Not Use Mobile Phones While Driving

The Royal St Helena Police (RSHP) is issuing a renewed warning to all drivers regarding the dangers of using mobile devices while operating a vehicle.

The use of handheld mobile phones while driving is not only a serious road safety concern but is also an offence. This includes texting, taking calls without a hands-free device, or interacting with social media and other apps.

Every time a driver looks at their phone, they are putting themselves, their passengers, and other road users at serious risk. Even a momentary glance can result in a life-changing crash. We are committed to reducing distracted driving across St Helena and will take enforcement action where necessary.

Research shows that looking away from the road for just two seconds significantly increases the chance of a collision. At even moderate speeds, sending or reading a text can mean driving blind for the length of a football field.

The RSHP reminds all road users of the following:

It is illegal to use a handheld mobile phone while driving.

Drivers caught using mobile phones can and will face fines.

Hands-free devices should only be used where it is safe to do so.

If you must use your phone, stop in a safe location and turn off your engine.





The Road Traffic Ordinance, 1985, states the following:

“Mobile telephones, hand-held radios and any other hand-held communication devices 32A.

(1) A person must not drive a vehicle on a road while holding a telephone, a hand-held radio or any other hand-held communication device in any way while the vehicle is in motion.

(2) A person does not contravene subsection (1) if, at the time of the alleged contravention the person is –

(a) performing duties as a member of the Police Service, the Fire Service or any other emergency service; or

(b) using the telephone or radio to call the police, fire, ambulance or other emergency 16 service in response to a genuine emergency, and it is unsafe or impracticable for the person to cease driving in order to make the call.

(3) A person who fails to comply with subsection (1) commits an offence. Penalty: A fine of £1000.”

The public are encouraged to report dangerous driving or road safety concerns to Police Headquarters by telephone on 22626, via message on Facebook, by email through emergencycontrol@helanta.co.sh or by speaking to any officer.

RSHP continues to work towards safer roads and a safer St Helena for all.

#StHelena #RoadTrafficSafety

www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

www.x.com/StHelenaGovt