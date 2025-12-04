Road Safety Campaign – Road Safety is Your Responsibility

As St Helena prepares for the joyous atmosphere of the festive season, St Helena Government (SHG) urges all residents and visitors to prioritise road safety and make responsible choices when travelling and socialising. The message is clear: Road Safety is Your Responsibility.

The holiday period in December brings with it increased activity, with more people on the island and potentially inexperienced drivers on the road. This rise in road usage necessitates greater caution and vigilance from everyone.

Key Road Safety Messages for the Festive Season:

Vehicle Roadworthiness Checks : Before setting out, especially for longer journeys, ensure your vehicle is in good working order. Tyres: Check the tread depth and pressure of your tyres. Properly inflated tyres with sufficient tread are crucial for safe braking and handling. Lights: Check that all headlights, brake lights, and indicators are clean and functioning correctly. Fluid Levels: Ensure your oil, coolant, and windscreen washer fluid levels are adequate.

: Before setting out, especially for longer journeys, ensure your vehicle is in good working order. Avoid Mobile Phone Use While Driving : Using a mobile phone while driving significantly impairs your ability to focus on the road. It can take up to 30 seconds to regain your full focus after a significant distraction. This distraction slows your reaction time and can lead to inappropriate speed and poor spatial awareness. Your attention must be fully on the task of driving.

: Using a mobile phone while driving significantly impairs your ability to focus on the road. Be Alert and Attentive: With increased traffic levels, stay focused on the road at all times. Avoid distractions and maintain a keen awareness of other vehicles, pedestrians, and island hazards.

With increased traffic levels, stay focused on the road at all times. Avoid distractions and maintain a keen awareness of other vehicles, pedestrians, and island hazards. Allow More Travel Time: Roads can be busier than usual. Plan your journeys well in advance and allow extra time for travel to avoid rushing and making unsafe decisions.

Roads can be busier than usual. Plan your journeys well in advance and allow extra time for travel to avoid rushing and making unsafe decisions. Exercise Caution at Hotspots: Take extra care at road junctions and areas where roads are narrower. Reduce your speed and be prepared to yield, particularly in known traffic bottlenecks.

Take extra care at road junctions and areas where roads are narrower. Reduce your speed and be prepared to yield, particularly in known traffic bottlenecks. Maintain a Safe Following Distance: The increase in road users means you should leave ample space between your vehicle and the one ahead to allow for sudden stops or unexpected manoeuvres.

The increase in road users means you should leave ample space between your vehicle and the one ahead to allow for sudden stops or unexpected manoeuvres. Practice Courtesy: Be patient and courteous to fellow drivers, especially those who may be unfamiliar with the island’s roads. Cooperation helps keep traffic flowing safely.

SHG reminds the public that enforcement patrols will be active throughout the festive period. Choosing to drive carelessly risks not only legal consequences but, more tragically, causing serious injury or death.

Remember: Your choice behind the wheel impacts everyone on the road. Drive safe. Drive responsibly.

