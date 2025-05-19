Reminder: 2025 Provisional Register of Electors – Closing Date For Amendments 23 May 2025

19 May 2025
The public are reminded that the deadline to submit applications to amend the register is 16:00 on Friday, 23 May 2025.
If you are eligible (St Helenian Status, ordinarily resident, 17+ years), check the register and submit Form ‘A’ to:
- Add your name
- Amend details (name, address)
- Change Electoral District
Remember: Your name must be on the final register, dated 1 July 2025, to participate in the General Election. There will not be any further opportunities to amend the register ahead of the General Election after 16:00 on Friday 23 May.
Submit completed Forms ‘A’ to:
- Carol Henry: carol.henry@sainthelena.gov.sh
- Anita Legg: anita.legg@sainthelena.gov.sh
- Gillian Francis: gillian.francis@sainthelena.gov.sh
- Connie Johnson: connie.johnson@sainthelena.gov.sh
- or any Assistant Registration Officer (see https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-information/elections/)
Offshore residents can use Form ‘B’ available at www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-information/elections/.
#StHelena #ProvisionalRegisterOfElectors #RegisterToVote