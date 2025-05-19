Reminder: 2025 Provisional Register of Electors – Closing Date For Amendments 23 May 2025

The public are reminded that the deadline to submit applications to amend the register is 16:00 on Friday, 23 May 2025.

If you are eligible (St Helenian Status, ordinarily resident, 17+ years), check the register and submit Form ‘A’ to:

Add your name

Amend details (name, address)

Change Electoral District

Remember: Your name must be on the final register, dated 1 July 2025, to participate in the General Election. There will not be any further opportunities to amend the register ahead of the General Election after 16:00 on Friday 23 May.

Submit completed Forms ‘A’ to:

Carol Henry: carol.henry@sainthelena.gov.sh

Anita Legg: anita.legg@sainthelena.gov.sh

Gillian Francis: gillian.francis@sainthelena.gov.sh

Connie Johnson: connie.johnson@sainthelena.gov.sh

or any Assistant Registration Officer (see https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-information/elections/)

Offshore residents can use Form ‘B’ available at www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-information/elections/.

