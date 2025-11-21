Reduction in Warehouse Rental Fees at Rupert’s Cargo Facility

At its October meeting, Executive Council gave approval to commence the Customs and Excise Regulations 2025, which were originally endorsed in May 2025 but were placed on hold until the opening of the Rupert’s Cargo Facility.

Under these new regulations, the St Helena Government (SHG) Warehouse Rental Fees have been reduced by 50% from £5.00 to £2.50 per cubic metre for each month or part thereof for the first 3 months, and £10.00 to £5.00 per cubic metre thereafter, for each month or part thereof.

Historically, fees under the Customs and Excise Ordinance 1999 were not applied or collected, as they were subsidised by SHG due to the absence of a secure cargo warehouse for consolidators. With the introduction of a purpose-built secure cargo warehouse at Rupert’s, these fees are now being implemented, establishing a transparent system that ensures a level playing field for all users of the warehouse services.

The operations of Rupert’s Port are managed under contract by Solomon & Company Plc. Please note that the SHG Warehouse Rental Fees outlined above exclude any charges applied by the contractor.

For further information regarding these fees, please contact Customs and Immigration on Tel: (+290) 22287.

