Police and Crime Panel Meeting Scheduled for November 2025

A meeting of the Police and Crime Panel will take place on Thursday 13 November 2025 from 13:00 to 15:00. This meeting will be held at the conference room in Customs House, Jamestown.

The agenda will include a Police and Crime Panel report from the Temporary Director of Police and a question and answer (QA) section from the panel. A report summary will be made available to the public the day before the meeting via the SHG website at www.sainthelena.gov.sh/portfolios/safety-security-and-home-affairs/police-service/.

The panel consists of the following members:

•Governor Nigel Phillips CBE (Chairperson)

•Administrator of Ascension Island, Rowan Laxton

•Minister for Safety, Security and Home Affairs (SSHA), Gillian Brooks

•Elected Member of the St Helena Legislative Council, Derek Thomas

•Portfolio Director for SSHA, Alex Mitham

•Crown Prosecutor, Danae Larham

•Chief Executive Officer for the Equality and Human Rights Commission, Catherine Turner

•

We welcome attendance and input from all community members and stakeholders as these reforms progress.

For more information, please contact the Temporary Director of Police, Kevin Weir, by telephone on (00290) 22626 or by email through kevin.weir@sainthelena.gov.sh

.

You can also view the Police and Crime Plan online at www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/St-Helena-Police-Service-Police-and-Crime-Plan-v1.1.pdf.

A recording of the meeting will be uploaded on the SHG YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@sthelenagovernment1638. The previous panel meetings are now available to view.

Following each meeting printed versions of the Police and Crime Panel report will also be made available at the Customer Service Centre and Public Library. Previous reports are now available to view at these locations.

SHG

30 October 2025

#StHelena #RSHP #PoliceandCrimePanel