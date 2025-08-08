A paediatric first aid course was recently held at the Sea Rescue Base in Rupert’s, run by Rae Dickie-Clark and Armand Brits, both Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) within the Ambulance Service.

The term ‘Paediatric First Aid’ is used to refer to the skills and knowledge required to provide effective first aid to children, which is anyone under the age of 16. The course was free of charge and was open to parents, grandparents and carers so they could better respond to a child in distress if needed. The course covered recognition of life-threatening conditions, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for infant and child, choking, how to recognise the signs of concussion, burns and the use of an AED.

Michael Gaga-Hale, Emergency Operations Manager, said:

“I’m really pleased that our team volunteered to deliver the Paediatric First Aid Course. Education is just as vital as emergency response as it equips people with the knowledge to recognise when help is needed and gives them the confidence to provide basic care before an ambulance arrives. That early action can make a real difference in outcomes, especially in paediatric emergencies where time is critical and people often feel very distressed.

This course gives members of the public the chance to learn practical skills, ask questions, and build their understanding of what to do in an emergency. It also gives us, as an ambulance service, the chance to connect with the community in a different way. We’re able to answer their concerns, build trust, and break down barriers between the public and emergency services.

Taking up opportunities like this is important. It supports prevention, strengthens our relationship with the community, and helps people feel more prepared and confident to act when it matters most. Thank you to those who attended, and to the EMTs who gave up their free time to deliver the course.”

Anel O’Bey, Deputy Emergency Planning Manager, thanked everyone who took part in the day. Emergency Planning is looking forward to continue organising similar courses in the near future, which will further increase the island’s response capacity.

Photos

Participants and trainers at the course

EMT, Rae Dickie-Clark demonstrating care on a dummy baby

Rae, demonstrating how to respond to a person in distress due to choking

Rae and fellow EMT, Armand Brits, demonstrating how to use an AED

Armand, instructing trainees how to deliver CPR on an infant using a dummy

www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

www.x.com/StHelenaGovt