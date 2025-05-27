Minister Brooks Delivers Budget Speech 2025/26 to Legislative Council

The Minister for Treasury and Economic Development, Mark Brooks, delivered the 2025/26 budget speech today, 27 May 2025, for St Helena to the Legislative Council. A copy of the budget speech is available online at https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/Budget-Speech-2025.pdf.

In his opening remarks, Minister Brooks said:

“It is both an honour and a moment of reflection as I present what will be the final budget under this first ministerial form of government—and my final budget as the Minister responsible for Finance.

Last year, I stood here and emphasised the importance of teamwork across all sectors of our island. This year, I can say with confidence that teamwork is delivering results and I therefore encourage this to continue.

Our shared vision remains steadfast—to empower the people of St Helena to shape their own futures, create their own opportunities, and to do so without leaving anyone behind.

This year, I want to shift the focus slightly—to valuing and investing in our people. Government’s role is to create the conditions for prosperity, not to micromanage it, and together, I believe we have laid the foundation on which the next government can continue to build a strong and sustainable future for all.

Our priority is clear: we aim to create an enabling environment that allows people and businesses to thrive, while preserving what makes St Helena unique.”

The budget includes a 5% increase (£1.7 million), in the Financial Aid settlement from the UK Government when compared to the settlement for 2024/25. This means total available funding from the UK Government in 2025/26 is £35.79 million. Additionally, £13.5 million has also been allocated this year for capital expenditure—a substantial investment in the island’s infrastructure.

In his budget speech, Minister Brooks acknowledged what such an uplift in financial aid means in the context of the UK’s own fiscal tightening which he highlighted was “not just generous, I believe it depicts a vote of confidence in the direction of travel St Helena is heading, and the hard but much needed steps we are taking in moving the island forward.”

Together with the £6.65 million BIOT funding received this year, it means that St Helena will receive nearly £56 million support this year—a significant step forward in our journey of transformation.

In concluding his budget speech, Minister Brooks expressed gratitude to His Majesty’s Government for their ongoing support, to colleagues and the public service for their dedication and hard work, and to the people of St Helena.

He said:

“Above all, gratitude to the people of St Helena, who continue to show what makes this island truly special. The spirit, resilience, and pride of our people. And it’s this same spirit that gives me hope for the future. As we transition to a new government, I believe this budget gives the next Government a strong platform to build on—and a clear sense of direction. We have challenges ahead, yes—but also real momentum. And most importantly, we have each other. Let us never forget: what makes St Helena unique is not our isolation, but our unity.”

The motion to consider the Appropriation Bill 2025 now stands adjourned until Thursday, 29 May 2025, when the details of the Bill will be debated by Legislative Council.

Allocations for recurrent expenditure proposed in the Appropriation Bill 2025 and the Budget Book are as follows:

Central Support Service —£10.8 million

Attorney General’s Chambers — £0.1 million

Safety, Security and Home Affairs — £3.0 million

Judicial Services — £0.1 million

Treasury — £8.9 million

Police Operations — £0.9 million

Economic Development — £5.9 million

Education, Skills and Employment — £3.9 million

Health and Social Care — £9.7 million

Environment, Natural Resources and Planning — £1.7 million

The total amount proposed to be appropriated as recurrent expenditure in 2024/25 is £45.0 million. In addition, £6.2 million for recurrent expenditure for pensions and benefits will be provided via standing appropriations.

A further £0.6 million for capital expenditure will be provided across the following portfolios:

Safety, Security and Home Affairs

Economic Development

Health and Social Care

