Legislative Council Elects Members for Public Accounts Committee and Chairpersons for Select Committees

At the formal Legislative Council meeting held on Monday, 29 September 2025, the following Members were elected to serve on the Public Accounts Committee (PAC):

Hon Dr Corinda Essex

Hon Clint Beard

Hon Derek Thomas

Also at the meeting Members elected the Chairpersons of the Select Committees:

Hon Robert Midwinter as Chairperson of Select Commitee 1

Hon Dr Corinda Essex as Chairperson of Select Commitee 2

Three Sessional Papers were also laid on the table, namely: Immigration (Amendment) Ordinance 2025 Rectification Order 2025; Panel of Investigators 2025; Legislative Council Remuneration Review Report, August 2025. These papers are available on the St Helena Government website.

