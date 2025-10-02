Legislative Council Elects Members for Public Accounts Committee and Chairpersons for Select Committees

2 October 2025
At the formal Legislative Council meeting held on Monday, 29 September 2025, the following Members were elected to serve on the Public Accounts Committee (PAC):
- Hon Dr Corinda Essex
- Hon Clint Beard
- Hon Derek Thomas
Also at the meeting Members elected the Chairpersons of the Select Committees:
- Hon Robert Midwinter as Chairperson of Select Commitee 1
- Hon Dr Corinda Essex as Chairperson of Select Commitee 2
Three Sessional Papers were also laid on the table, namely: Immigration (Amendment) Ordinance 2025 Rectification Order 2025; Panel of Investigators 2025; Legislative Council Remuneration Review Report, August 2025. These papers are available on the St Helena Government website.
#StHelena #LegCo #PAC
www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/