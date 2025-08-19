Kerry Sim and Nicholas Yon Awarded Certificate and Badge of Honour Awards

At a reception held at Plantation House on Thursday evening, HE The Governor, Nigel Phillips, presented the Certificate and Badge of Honour Awards to Kerry Sim and Nicholas Yon.

The Certificate and Badge of Honour Award was endorsed by Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II in 1957 and is awarded for valuable service or meritorious conduct that is of an exceptional nature and benefit to St Helena. Under the statutory rules governing this award, the Certificate and Badge of Honour is only available to residents of St Helena i.e. someone who has St Helena ‘Saint status’ or has been resident on the island for not less than 10 years. Previously recipients have been granted the Certificate and Badge of Honour in a number of fields, which include teaching, nursing, safeguarding of children, and service to the community, longstanding and loyal service on the RMS St Helena and in some local government functions.

In a speech given during the reception, HE The Governor, highlighted the achievements and service to the island by both Kerry and Nicholas, noting also that they were recognised and nominated by members within the community and approved by the National Honours and Awards Committee.

Kerry was awarded for her dedication to the St Helena Veterinary Service and exceptional commitment to the care and welfare of animals, and Nicholas for his unwavering commitment to the work of the Salvation Army and selfless service to the community.

Congratulations are extended to both Kerry and Nicholas on their achievements.

Photos

Kerry being presented with her award from HE The Governor

Nicholas being presented with his award from HE The Governor

Kerry and Nicholas displaying their Certificates and Badges

HE The Governor with both awardees

#StHelena #CertificateandBadgeofHonour #HonoursAwards

www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

www.x.com/StHelenaGovt

SHG

19 August 2025