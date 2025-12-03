Joint Ministerial Council “Protect, Grow, Sustain – Together”

The Joint Ministerial Council (JMC), convened in London by the Minister for UK Overseas Territories (OTs) and the elected leaders and representatives of the Overseas Territories, successfully concluded its proceedings on Thursday, 27 November 2025.

The JMC was guided by the unifying theme ‘Protect, Grow, Sustain – Together’, and reinforced the relationship between the UK and the OTs as members of the British Family, built upon a strong commitment to partnership, mutual respect, and shared responsibility.

The JMC featured comprehensive bilateral meetings, detailed discussions and informative presentations and a business networking lunch held over four days (24-27 November). The wide-ranging agenda fostered an informing and respectful dialogue, setting a clear path for strengthening our collective future through tangible partnerships.

Key Topics Covered

The agenda addressed critical issues of mutual interest and cooperation, including:

Relationship Strengthening: Exploring how to move forward collectively, notably through the development of Partnership Compacts. These would be practical frameworks for advancing shared priorities between the UK and those Overseas Territories that wishes it.

Exploring how to move forward collectively, notably through the development of Partnership Compacts. These would be practical frameworks for advancing shared priorities between the UK and those Overseas Territories that wishes it. Technology and Security: Demonstrating the advances of and discussions on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare in the OTs to help solve healthcare challenges and cybersecurity. Exploring the benefits of risk management and how we can improve cyber security and risk governance, as well as addressing security and irregular migration.

Demonstrating the advances of and discussions on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare in the OTs to help solve healthcare challenges and cybersecurity. Exploring the benefits of risk management and how we can improve cyber security and risk governance, as well as addressing security and irregular migration. Nature, Climate and Environment: With two key foci, shared nature priorities and perspectives and climate resilience and finance, understanding the opportunities for climate finance and the adaptation and resilience priorities of UK and OT Governments and the crucial role of the OTs in these areas.

With two key foci, shared nature priorities and perspectives and climate resilience and finance, understanding the opportunities for climate finance and the adaptation and resilience priorities of UK and OT Governments and the crucial role of the OTs in these areas. Economic Matters: Addressing issues related to illicit finance; supporting economic growth through UK Export Finance (loan-based support) and UK Free Trade Agreements and the future of Official Development Assistance (ODA).

Addressing issues related to illicit finance; supporting economic growth through UK Export Finance (loan-based support) and UK Free Trade Agreements and the future of Official Development Assistance (ODA). Business Engagement: Supporting opportunities for strengthening UK Government support for deeper economic ties with the OTs; economic diversification and facilitation of dialogue between UK businesses and OTs. This was followed by a networking lunch facilitating one to one conversation extending the discussion on business engagement.

Supporting opportunities for strengthening UK Government support for deeper economic ties with the OTs; economic diversification and facilitation of dialogue between UK businesses and OTs. This was followed by a networking lunch facilitating one to one conversation extending the discussion on business engagement. Sport and Culture: Exploring opportunities through the Commonwealth Games and sport and an opportunity for the OTs to demonstrate the value and benefit to support for their communities as well as the outstanding sports men and women from the OTs competing at international level, supporting UK sportsmanship.

The formal outcomes and agreed actions are detailed in the UK and Overseas Territories Joint Ministerial Council 2025: Communiqué, which has been officially published and is available here.

JMC Reception and UK Overseas Biodiversity Strategy Launch

The conclusion of the JMC was marked by a reception hosted by Minister Stephen Doughty, MP Minister of State (Overseas Territories), at No 1 George Street, London. The event provided a valuable opportunity for delegations, UK and Overseas Government representatives, and invited guests to network and celebrate the successful Council.

Key addresses were delivered by Minister Doughty, the Honourable Dr Natalio D. Wheatley, MP, Premier of the British Virgin Islands and President of the Political Council of UK Overseas Territories Association and Minister Creagh CBE, MP Parliamentary Under-Secretary (Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) and the Chief Executive of the Joint Nature Conservation Committee (JNCC) Dr Gemma Harper OBE.

In her address, Minister Creagh officially launched the UK Overseas Biodiversity Strategy. The Strategy was widely applauded and welcomed by the Overseas Territories for the consultation and engagement of the OTs during its development, ensuring it reflects and addresses OT priorities. The new strategy is available here.

Reception at Buckingham Palace

The Chief Minister and HE the Governor, also attended a Reception at Buckingham Palace for those members of Overseas Territories attending the Joint Ministerial Council.

Photos:

HM The King, HE The Governor, Nigel Phillips CBE, Chief Minister, Dr Rebecca Cairns-Wicks MBE, Minister Stephen Doughty, MP

Photo Credits: Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO)

Chief Minister talking with Premier Meade, Montserrat (Far Right), Premier Ebanks, Cayman Islands (Second Left) and Chris Carnegy Tristan UK Representative (Far Left)

Photo Credits: Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO)

The Joint Ministerial Council (JMC) in session.



#StHelena #JointMinisterialCouncil

SHG

03 December 2025