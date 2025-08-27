Invitation for Nominations – Commonwealth Scholarships 2026

The Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC) in the UK is inviting nominations from St Helena for Commonwealth Master’s Scholarships tenable from September to October 2026. St Helena is invited to nominate one (1) candidate for consideration by the CSC for Master’s study. Please note, a nomination does not in any way guarantee selection or placement.

Funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), Commonwealth Master’s Scholarships enable talented and motivated individuals to gain the knowledge and skills required for sustainable development. The CSC aims to identify talented individuals who have the potential to make change and who could not otherwise afford to study in the UK.

The CSC is committed to a policy of equal opportunity and non-discrimination and encourages applications from a diverse range of candidates.

The CSC is committed to supporting outreach activities and providing additional investment for scholarships for people with disabilities and in subject areas related to the rights of people with disabilities. For further information on the support available to candidates with a disability, please see the CSC disability support statement at https://cscuk.fcdo.gov.uk/apply/csc-disability-support-statement

These scholarships are offered under six development themes:

1. Science and technology for development

2. Strengthening health systems and capacity

3. Promoting global prosperity

4. Strengthening global peace, security and governance

5. Strengthening resilience and response to crises

6. Access, inclusion and opportunity

Full candidate eligibility requirements are available at http://cscuk.fcdo.gov.uk/scholarships/commonwealth-masters-scholarships/

How to Apply:

Candidates must apply using the CSC’s online application system which can be found on the CSC website. Each scholarship has a ‘How to apply’ section which will have information and guidance on the application process and the link to the online application system. The CSC is unable to accept any applications that are not submitted via the online application system. Applications open on 2 September and close on 14 October 2025 .

Persons seeking further information can contact Angela Benjamin Head of Lifelong Learning at the Education Learning Centre, Jamestown, via email to angela.benjamin@sainthelena.gov.sh or by telephone on +290 22607 or +290 53122 by no later than 30 September 2025 to avoid any delays with meeting the closing date deadline.

The Scholarship Awards Committee is the official nominating body for Commonwealth Scholarships and will decide on a suitable nomination based on the set criteria. The CSC will make the final selection of candidates.