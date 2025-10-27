Information Sheet: Elected Members Meetings and LegCo Forums

Purpose

The document outlines the objectives and format of Elected Members Meetings and LegCo Forums. Both are essential for effective communication, coordination and informed decision-making within our ministerial system of government. While Ministers hold executive responsibility, all Elected Members share a collective role in shaping sound governance and representing community interests.

Elected Members Meetings

Purpose and Objectives

Elected Members Meetings provide a forum for all Councillors and Ministers to meet in a collaborative, non-partisan setting.

The meetings aim to:

Strengthen communication and teamwork across the Council and Executive.

across the Council and Executive. Share updates from Ministers, Councillors, and constituent engagement.

from Ministers, Councillors, and constituent engagement. Encourage innovation and idea generation on policy, service delivery, and community initiatives.

on policy, service delivery, and community initiatives. Provide space for discussion of emerging issues , community concerns, and sector “hot topics.”

, community concerns, and sector “hot topics.” Receive updates from designated Council Champions (i.e. Charities Champion, Business Innovation Champion, Children’s Champion, Sports & Culture Champion & Elderly Persons Champion)

(i.e. Charities Champion, Business Innovation Champion, Children’s Champion, Sports & Culture Champion & Elderly Persons Champion) Support ongoing awareness of operational, strategic, and community matters.

Meetings may, on occasion, include introductions or briefings involving dignitaries, consultants, officials, or other relevant guests, as appropriate. Attendance will depend on whether discussions relate to legislative matters or Members’ wider constituency and island-focused roles.

Nature of Meeting

Informal and non-decision-making in nature

in nature Provides an open platform for dialogue between Councillors and Ministers.

Chaired by a Councillor appointed “ Chair of the Month ”

” Focused on policy and operational matters rather than legislative or formal Government business.

Typical Agenda Items

Ministerial and Councillor Updates.

Working group reports where outcomes involve policy or operational change .

. Community and constituent feedback.

Innovation or project showcases.

Updates from Champions or advisory roles.

LegCo Forums

Purpose and Objectives

LegCo Forums serve as structured, preparatory discussions focused on upcoming Government and legislative business. They ensure all Members are fully informed and able to participate effectively in the legislative process.

The forums are designed to:

Provide briefings and clarification on Government bills and legislative proposals.

on Government bills and legislative proposals. Allow Members to discuss legislative implications in a neutral, non-party environment .

. Facilitate alignment on legislative priorities and upcoming sittings.

Receive updates from working groups where outcomes may result in legislative change .

where outcomes may result in . Strengthen Members’ understanding of legislative responsibilities and processes.

Forums may, on occasion, include introductions or briefings involving dignitaries, consultants, or officials relevant to the legislative agenda. Participation will depend on whether matters under discussion are legislative or of broader strategic importance to the island.

Nature of Meeting

Formal information-sharing forum , chaired by the Speaker or Deputy Speaker .

, chaired by the . Focused on legislative and procedural matters.

Not a decision-making meeting but assists Members in preparing for formal sitting of Legislative Council.

Typical Agenda Items

Government legislative programme and proposed bills.

Reports from working groups with legislative implications .

. Legislative timelines and procedural matters.

Working Groups and parliamentary updates.

Relationship between the Two Meetings

Aspect Elected Members Meetings LegCo Forums Primary Focus Policy, operational updates, collaboration Legislative and Government business Chair Chair of the Month selected from 7 x Councillors Speaker or Deputy Speaker Nature Informal, team-building, idea sharing Formal, preparatory, legislative-focused Updates from Working Groups Where outcomes affect policy or practice Where outcomes affect legislation Tone Collaborative and community-focused Procedural and legislative-focused

In Summary

Together, these meetings form the backbone of an informed, coordinated, and accountable governance system. They enable Ministers and Councillors to: