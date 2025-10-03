Historic Milestone for St Helena: Cargo Operations Open at Rupert’s Cargo Facility

The St Helena Government (SHG) is pleased to announce a historic milestone in the island’s development: the initial opening of Rupert’s Cargo Facility for cargo on Friday, 26 September 2025. This project was funded by the UK Government through the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP).

This inaugural operation marks a significant leap forward, moving cargo operations from the Jamestown Wharf after hundreds of years and into a purpose-built, modern facility. While construction is still ongoing, the initial opening already represents a substantial improvement for handling goods on St Helena as evidenced by positive feedback received from members of the public.

SHG extends its sincere thanks to all SHG colleagues involved and contractors for their dedication and hard work in bringing this project to fruition. Equally important is the gratitude extended to the public, local businesses merchants and consolidators for their vital support and cooperation—this achievement would not have been possible without everyone’s help.

The Rupert’s Cargo Facility is a pivotal step in modernising St Helena and is set to unlock significant opportunities for future development. As work continues to fully complete the port, SHG acknowledges there may be minor teething issues. However, with continued community assistance, the government is confident in making this facility an ongoing success.

Thank you once again to everyone for your support.

#StHelena #RupertsCargoFacility #EDIP

www.x.com/StHelenaGovt

www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/