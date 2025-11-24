Have Your Say: Securing St Helena’s Water Future

The St Helena Government extends a sincere thank you to everyone who participated in the recent community engagement evenings and the drop-in session at The Canister regarding the Water Resource Management Plan (WRMP). Your invaluable contributions have already played a crucial role in shaping the direction of this vital project. The questionnaire remains open until 10 December 2025.

We are now entering the final stages of developing the WRMP, and it is important that we hear from as many members of the public as possible. If you have not yet completed the questionnaire, we strongly encourage you to take a few minutes to do so.

Your opinions, ideas, and local knowledge are vital. They will strengthen the final plan that will guide how St Helena secures reliable and sustainable water supplies for our households, agriculture, businesses, and the natural environment in the years ahead.

By completing the questionnaire, you are helping us:

• Improve how water is sourced, stored, and used

• Build resilience to drought and climate change

• Protect our natural environment

• Ensure community needs are fully understood and reflected

Please use the QR code below to access the questionnaire and share your views.

Hard copies are also available at Essex House, the Public Library, and ENRP Scotland for anyone who prefers to complete it by hand.

Thank you for taking the time to support this important project and for helping secure St Helena’s water future.

This project forms part of the £30 million Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP), funded by the UK Government, supporting a sustainable future for St Helena.

QR Code

Link: St Helena Water Resource Management Plan – Fill in form

