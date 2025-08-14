General Election 2025 – Voting By Proxy

A General Election will be held on Wednesday, 3 September 2025, if more than 12 valid nominations are received on Nomination Day, which is 20 August.

Those on the Register of Electors effective from 1 July 2025 should know that if they are ill, physically incapacitated, or off-Island and cannot make it to the Polling Station on Polling Day, there is provision to vote by Proxy.

Voting by Proxy is a process that allows a registered elector to nominate someone they trust to cast a vote on their behalf in an election. The person casting the vote is known as a “Proxy.” This option is available for individuals who are unable to get to their designated polling station on polling day due to reasons such as illness, physical incapacity, or being away from St Helena. This includes Saints working on Ascension or the Falkland Islands whose names are included on this Register.

If you wish to vote by Proxy, your nominated Proxy must be on the Register of Electors effective from 1 July 2025 and they must be registered in the same Electoral District in which you are registered.

An elector can only act as a Proxy for one person and should vote for the candidates requested by the person, which should be no more than 12.

To vote by Proxy you must obtain advance permission from Returning Officer, Carol Henry, at the Castle. To get permission, you must complete and return the relevant application form by no later than 10am GMT on Monday, 1 September 2025 (any applications received after this time will not be accepted).

Application forms are available from The Castle Reception, the Customer Services Centre and the Public Library. Forms can also be obtained from the following:

Carol Henry: carol.henry@sainthelena.gov.sh

Gillian Francis: gillian.francis@sainthelena.gov.sh

Anita Legg: anita.legg@sainthelena.gov.sh

Connie Johnson: connie.johnson@sainthelena.gov.sh

Proxy application forms are also available on the St Helena Government Website at: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Form-Election-Proxy-090101.pdf

