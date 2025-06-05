Final Round of Constituency Meetings for June 2025

Four constituency meetings have been organised to take place during the month of June 2025. These meetings will constitute the final round of constituency meetings before the dissolution of Council on 30 June 2025. It is unfortunate that meetings cannot be arranged for every district, due to time limitations and other competing priorities. It is hoped however, that constituents from all districts will make every effort to attend, at a meeting venue convenient to you.

It is hoped, that where possible, all Elected Members will be in attendance at these meetings, however all meetings will be chaired by the Ministerial Team and will specifically focus on the following four key topics:

The approved Budget for 2025/26 and its allocation to Portfolios & service areas

The recently approved £13.5M for Capital Funding and it intended utilisation

The utilisation of the £6.65M BIOT Funding in key strategic areas

Achievements in respect of the Ministers’ Vision for St Helena (2022 – 2025) – what has been achieved, what is being worked on and what remains outstanding

Due to the imminent dissolution of Council, these round of constituency meetings will not provide the opportunity to raise any issues that fall outside of the topics listed, nor will Ministers discuss matters pertaining to SHG’s plans for the future. This is to prevent the likelihood of being in breach of the Elections Ordinance and Regulations.

All meetings will start at 19:30 and will be held on the following dates at the locations listed.

Date Venue Wednesday, 11 June 2025 Kingshurst Community Centre Thursday, 12 June 2025 Harford Community Centre Thursday 19 June 2025 Half Tree Hollow Community Centre Tuesday, 24 June 2025 Jamestown Community Centre

We are looking forward to engaging with you.