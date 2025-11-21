Executive Council Top Lines: Tuesday 18 November 2025

A meeting of Executive Council (ExCo) was held on 18 November 2025.

The agenda for the meeting was as follows:

CLOSED AGENDA

1. Declaration of Interest

2. Confirmation of Minutes of the Executive Council Meeting held on 17 June 2025

3. Matters Arising from Minutes of 17 June 2025

4. Confirmation of Minutes of the Executive Council Meeting held on 23 September 2025

5. Matters Arising from Minutes of 23 September 2025

6.Recording of Decision(s) made by Email ExCo 10.1 Ship Registry – Appointment of Surveyors and Inspectors (ExCo Memo 63/2025)

7. Ministerial Updates on significant issues

8. Any Other Business

NB Items marked (*) are commercially sensitive and depending on the subject matter, might not be referred to in the top lines

The following items were considered:

2 – 5. Confirmation of Minutes and Matters Arising from the Minutes

Minutes for 17 June and 23 September 2025 were signed off.

6. Recording of Decision(s) made by Email ExCo

6.1 Ship Registry – Appointment of Surveyors and Inspectors (ExCo Memo 63/2025)

ExCo was asked via email to consider an urgent ExCo memo to advise whether the appointment of Maritime & Coastguard Agency (MCA) Surveyors as flag state surveyors and inspectors for St Helena, in accordance with sections 103A and 103C of the Merchant Shipping Ordinance, 2021 as per Annex 1, should be approved.

The memo did not ask for any change in policy, funding or any other detailed matter that would normally require a face-to-face ExCo meeting but rather a technical request/authorisation by the Governor to appoint a surveyor on the advice from ExCo.

Governor Phillips recommended that ExCo agree to this request, as it was consistent with all actions to date.

On 21 October 2025, the Chief Minister confirmed agreement via email for the appointment of Surveyors and Inspectors of Ships in accordance with the Merchant Shipping Ordinance, 2021.

ExCo confirmed their approval of the decision made via email.

7. Ministerial Updates on Significant Issue

The following updates were provided on the following subject matters:

Fishing – The substantive Fisheries Review

Telecoms

Energy – The Energy Project

Medical Supplies – SHG continues to face a key challenge, i.e. the inability to secure essential medications due to regulatory restrictions and significant global shortages of many commonly used drugs. To obtain limited supplies, we are now required to airfreight most shipments at considerable additional cost. Despite these measures, we are still unable to source all the necessary medications.

