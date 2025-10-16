Executive Council Top Lines: Tuesday 14 October 2025

A meeting of Executive Council (ExCo) was held on 14 October 2025.

The agenda for the meeting was as follows:

CLOSED AGENDA

1. Declaration of Interest

2. *Bank of St Helena (BOSH) Dividend (ExCo Memo 61/2025)

3. Confirmation of Minutes of the Executive Council Meeting held on 17 June 2025

4. Matters Arising from Minutes of 17 June 2025

5. Confirmation of Minutes of the Executive Council Meeting held on 24 June 2025

6. Matters Arising from Minutes of 24 June 2025

7. Confirmation of Minutes of the Executive Council Meeting held on 30 June 2025

8. Matters Arising from Minutes of 30 June 2025

9. Commencement of Customs and Excise (Tariffs and Exemptions) (Amendment) (No. 2) Regulations 2025 (ExCo Memo 60/2025)

9.1 Publicity/Briefing to Press

10. Addressing the Short Notice Period on the current Sure Licence (ExCo Memo 62/2025)

11. Any Other Business

11.1 Legal Assistance Funding Criteria

NB Items marked (*) are commercially sensitive and depending on the subject matter, might not be referred to in the top lines

The following were items were considered:

2. BOSH Dividend 2025

The Head of Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) attended for this item.

3 – 8. Confirmation of Minutes and Matter arising from the Minutes

It was agreed that the minutes for 17 June 2025 would be tabled at the next ExCo meeting.

Minutes for 24 and 30 June 2025 were signed off and all matters arising captured in minutes of 14 October 2025.

9. Commencement Customs Excise Regulations

Executive Council was asked to consider and advise whether the Customs and Excise (Tariffs and Exemptions) Regulations 2025 could commence from 16 October 2025.

At the meeting:

It was noted that the Customs and Excise (Tariffs and Exemptions) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations were presented to the Executive Council and approved on 20 May 2025. At the time it was agreed that the Regulations would come into force when Rupert’s Cargo Facility became operational. As a date could not be confirmed, the Regulations provide that they will come into force on a date fixed by the Governor by Order.

ExCo approved the commencement date of 16 October 2025.

10. Addressing the Short Notice Period on the current Sure License

The Portfolio Director for Economic Development, Chief Digital Officer, and Head of Communications Policy, Regulation and Compliance attended for this item.

ExCo was asked to consider and advise whether the Sure South Atlantic Ltd (Sure) telecoms rolling license notice period of six months should be amended to 12 months.

At the meeting:

It was noted that ExCo agreed with Sure to amend the notice period that has to be given if either party (SHG or Sure) wanted to terminate (end) the current license for telecommunication provision from a six month to a 12-month notice period. This amendment is in the best interests of all parties and is essential to ensuring continuity and stability of services at their current level while the government determines its approach to longer term licensing for telecommunications.

ExCo approved to extend the rolling notice period from six months to 12 months.

11. AOB

Legal Assistance Funding Criteria

At the request of the Chief Magistrate, HE the Governor brought to the attention of Ministers, the updated Legal Assistance Funding Criteria document.

Thanks to retiring Chief Secretary, Susan O’Bey

On behalf of ExCo past and present, HE the Governor extended thanks to Susan O’Bey, Chief Secretary as this was her final ExCo meeting. In turn, Susan conveyed her thanks and appreciation, and offered her best wishes to the recently appointed ExCo.

