Executive Council Sitting As Planning Authority – Tuesday, 14 October 2025

A development application has been referred to Executive Council sitting as the Planning Authority. The Development Application is being referred to Governor-in-Council in accordance with Section 23(2)(b) of the Land Planning and Development Control Ordinance 2013.

An open session meeting will take place on Tuesday, 14 October 2025 commencing at 09:30 where Executive Council will consider the following application:

Proposed Construction of a New Prison at Bottom Woods with ancillary dojo, service buildings, access road, parking area and sewerage treatment plant at the former goat pen, Bottom Woods, Longwood North

Documentation for this meeting is available on the Executive Council page of the St Helena Government website via: www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/executive-council/.

Members of the public who would like to view hard copies of the documents should contact the Secretary to Executive Council, Natasha Bargo, at the Castle on 22470 or via email at natasha.bargo@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Executive Council sitting as the Planning Authority comprises Governor Nigel Phillips as Chair, Chief Minister, Dr Rebecca Cairns-Wicks and Ministers Gillian Brooks, Martin Henry, Andrew Turner and Karl Thrower. The Attorney General is a non-voting member of Executive Council.

