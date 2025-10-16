Executive Council in Planning Top Lines: Tuesday 14 October 2025

An open session of Executive Council in Planning (ECiP) was held on Tuesday, 14 October 2025 in the Council Chamber.

The agenda for the meeting was as follows:

OPEN AGENDA

1. Declarations of Conflict of Interest

2. Development Application – Proposed Construction of a New Prison with AncillaryDojo, Service Buildings, access road, parking area and sewerage treatment plant atBottom Woods, Longwood North (ECIP Memo 04/2025)

2.1 Publicity/Briefings to the Press

The Acting Chief Planning Officer, Shane Williams, members of the Project Management Office and Alex Mitham, Portfolio Director for Safety Security and Home Affairs were in attendance along with members of the public. The key item considered:

Development Application No. 2025/53 Development at Bottom Woods on Parcel LWN0501 Governor in Council was asked to consider and advise whether full development permission should be granted, with conditions, as recommended for the Proposed Construction of a New Prison at Bottom Woods with ancillary dojo, service buildings, access road, parking area and sewerage treatment plant.

This application had previously been considered by the Land Development Control Authority on 4 September 2025 who recommended that the Governor in Council grant development permission subject to planning conditions set out by the Chief Planning Officer.

At the meeting:

Minister Thrower set out the context for the current application, before handing over to the Acting Chief Planning Officer to detail the key changes and conditions as outlined in published documentation.

HE the Governor opened the floor for questioning and discussion which centered on the recommended conditions.

Following deliberation, ECiP unanimously approved the development application subject to recommended conditions, with amendments to reword condition 13 for the Lighting Scheme, and condition 11 for the Storm Water Management Plan and the confirmation of the fencing design and colour with the Chief Planning Officer. Minister Thrower will give details of the application together with an overview of the decision, on radio this coming Thursday.

Documentation for the meeting is available via the SHG website http://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/executive-council/

