St Helena’s Emergency Services hosted a successful Open Day on Friday, 22 August 2025, at the Sea Rescue Base in Rupert’s. The free, family-friendly event drew a large crowd, providing the community with a unique look at the island’s dedicated emergency responders and the vital work they do.

The event brought together the Ambulance Service, Sea Rescue, Royal St Helena Police, Fire and Rescue, HM Prison, the Joint Emergency Services Control Centre (JESCC), GIS, and the Medical Laboratory Team. Attendees of all ages were able to interact with the teams and participate in a range of engaging activities.

Highlights of the day included:

Live demonstrations by the Police, Ambulance, Fire, and Sea Rescue teams, showcasing their skills in action.

Interactive stalls that allowed the public to get hands-on with equipment and learn about each service’s capabilities.

A challenging obstacle course that tested participants’ skills.

The fire truck pull challenge, a test of strength and teamwork that drew a crowd of spectators.

A multi-agency demonstration that illustrated how the services work together seamlessly during a real-life emergency.

In addition to the demonstrations, the Medical Laboratory Team was on hand to share information and encourage blood donations, an essential life supporting service for the island’s community.

Deputy Emergency Planning Manager, Anel O’Bey, commented:

“On behalf of the Emergency Planning Department, SHG Blue Light Services and supporting agencies we would like to thank all those who attended and participated in the recent Multi-Agency Emergency Services Open Day!

Your presence at this event underscored the vital partnership between our emergency services and the community we proudly serve. We hope you gained valuable insights into the rigorous training, state-of-the-art equipment, and collaborative spirit that define our daily operations. From live demonstrations of rescue and respond techniques to interactive exhibits showcasing individual services, the day was designed to foster a deeper understanding of how we work together to ensure your safety and well-being.

We are particularly grateful for those who assisted us in the lead up and on the day. Special thanks goes out to Solomon & Company, St Helena Tourism, New Horizon Youth Club, St Helena Secondary School, Jamestown Community Centre, Johnny Isaac Contractors, Dan’s Bakery, Uncle John’s Ice Cream, Colin Peters, Debbie Yon, Port Control and the SHG Communications Hub.

The feedback we received was overwhelmingly positive, and we were inspired by your enthusiasm and support. Events like these are invaluable for strengthening community ties, promoting safety awareness, and encouraging the next generation of first responders.

Thank you once again for your participation and unwavering support. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and serving you with the highest level of dedication and professionalism.”

Photos

The Emergency Services Team

Fire and Rescue Service Stall

GIS Stall

Participants were invited to board the Sea Rescue boat

Rescue demonstration

Ambulance Team

Members of the Sea Rescue Team

Members of the Royal St Helena Police

Members of the Police and GIS Teams

A participant engaging with Police equipment

The Fire Truck Pull Challenge, carried out by the Ambulance Team

Children in the audience were also given a turn to attempt the Fire Truck Pull Challenge

The Medical Laboratory Team

#StHelena #EmergencyServices #OpenDay

https://www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt

www.x.com/StHelenaGovt