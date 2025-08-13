Emergency Services Open Day – Friday 22 August 2025

The Emergency Services of St Helena are thrilled to announce a free, family-friendly Emergency Services Open Day, set to take place on Friday, 22 August 2025, from 10:00 to 16:00 at the Sea Rescue Base in Rupert’s.

This unique event offers the public an unparalleled opportunity to go behind the scenes, meet the dedicated teams who work tirelessly to keep the island safe, and gain a deeper understanding of the vital work performed by St Helena’s emergency responders. The day will bring together representatives from the Ambulance Service, Sea Rescue, Royal St Helena Police, Fire and Rescue, GIS, the Medical Laboratory Team, and other essential services for a dynamic day of live demonstrations, interactive activities, and community engagement.

Attendees can look forward to a comprehensive programme including:

Individual service stalls showcasing equipment and capabilities

Live demonstrations from ambulance, fire, police, and sea rescue teams

An exciting obstacle course

A challenging rope tying competition

The ultimate test of strength: a fire truck pull challenge

A captivating live-action multi-agency emergency response demonstration

In addition to the thrilling displays, refreshments will be available, and a variety of family activities will ensure fun for all ages. The Medical Laboratory Team will also be on site from 10:00 to 15:00, offering the opportunity to learn about and participate in blood donation for those who wish to contribute.

Portfolio Director for Safety, Security and Home Affairs, Alex Mitham, commented:

“This event truly brings our community and emergency services together. It’s a chance to go behind the scenes, meet the people behind the uniforms, and take part in a day that’s both fun and informative. We’re proud to showcase how our services work side by side every day to protect and support the people of St Helena.”

The event is open to everyone, and the public is strongly encouraged to attend, take part in the activities, and show their support for the island’s emergency heroes.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, 22 August 2025

Friday, 22 August 2025 Time: 10:00 to 16:00

10:00 to 16:00 Location: Sea Rescue Base, Rupert’s

Sea Rescue Base, Rupert’s Entry Fee: Free

The day will commence with an opening speech and a full programme of events. Updates and announcements will be shared on social media in the lead-up to the event.

The day will begin with an opening speech and a full programme of events. Updates and announcements will be shared on social media in the lead-up to the event.

For more information contact Deputy Emergency Planning Manager, Anel O’Bey, via email at anel.obey@helanta.co.sh or by telephone on 25052.

#StHelena #EmergencyServicesOpenDay

www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

www.x.com/StHelenaGovt