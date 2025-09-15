Election of New Speaker and Deputy Speaker Announced

Honourable Maureen Thompson and Honourable Connie Johnson have been elected as the new Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively.

To be elected as Speaker a candidate is required to secure a total of seven votes. On the first day of voting, none of the candidates met this threshold and after five rounds of voting, there was a tie between the final two candidates. In accordance with Standing Order 5, Rule 25(b), the election for the Speaker was therefore deferred to the following day. The Speaker and Deputy Speaker are both important roles and this provision allows Elected Members additional time to reflect on their decision, promoting a more thoughtful and deliberate outcome.

In a situation such as this, Standing Order 5 Rule 25(b) also requires that a fresh election be held. In other words, unless one or more of the six candidates who put themselves forward for election as Speaker withdraws, the election should start again with the same six candidates.

Accordingly on the second day, a fresh election was held for the Speaker, and the election for the Deputy Speaker was also conducted. This re-commencement of the election process ensures complete transparency and fairness for all candidates, reinforcing the democratic principles of the council.

The Honourable Maureen Thompson, Speaker, commented:

“I am honoured to be elected as Speaker and look forward to serving the Legislative Council and the people we represent with diligence and impartiality.”

The Honourable Connie Johnson, the newly elected Deputy Speaker, added,

“I am committed to supporting the Speaker and the work of the Legislative Council.”

The Legislative Council extends its congratulations to both Honourable Thompson and Honourable Johnson and looks forward to their leadership.

