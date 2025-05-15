Education, Skills and Employment Portfolio – Nursery Provision

The Education, Skills and Employment (ESE) Portfolio is offering non-compulsory nursery education for all children between the ages of three and four years.

ESE will be in contact with parents/guardians of those children born on island and who are eligible to enter nursery education in the school year September 2025 – August 2026. This is to offer a place and provide details of school placement and date of admission.

It would be appreciated if parents/guardians of children who were not born on St Helena could submit the following information in writing to the Assistant Director of Schools, Kerry Lawrence, so that an offer of placement can be made:

The child’s full name and date of birth

Name and address of parent or guardian

Telephone number and email address (if applicable)

Once all required information has been received, parents/guardians will be advised of their child’s nursery placement.

It should be noted that ideally a child should attend the school within the catchment area where he/she is residing. However, for non-compulsory schooling, exceptions will only be made for regular attendance outside the identified catchment area should numbers in the requested school be low enough to accommodate the extra intake or if there is a valid reason for this, such as child care.

Parents/Guardian who wish for their child to attend nursery schooling outside of their catchment area, must apply in writing to the Assistant Director of Schools, stating which school they would like their child to attend and the reason for the placement outside of their catchment area. In such cases, parents are obligated to take responsibility for transporting their child to, and from school if required.

All correspondence pertaining to this matter can be sent to the Assistant Director of Schools, Kerry Lawrence, at the Education and Learning Centre, Jamestown, by email to: kerry.lawrence@sainthelena.gov.sh.

SHG

15 May 2025

www.sainthelena.gov.sh