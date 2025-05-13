Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride 2025: St Helena Riders Invited to Participate in Global Men’s Health Initiative

SHG is pleased to announce the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR) scheduled to take place on Sunday, 18 May 2025, and invites local classic and vintage styled motorcycle riders to participate in this significant global event.

Founded in Sydney, Australia, by Mark Hawwa, the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride unites classic and vintage styled motorcycle riders from all over the world to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health. Inspired by a photo of TV Show Mad Men’s Don Draper astride a classic motorcycle and wearing his finest suit, Mark envisioned a themed ride as a unique way of connecting niche motorcycle enthusiasts and communities whilst raising vital funds to support the men in our lives.

Now a celebrated annual occasion, the DGR sees elegantly dressed riders on their distinguished motorcycles take to the streets worldwide, combining their passion for classic motorcycles with a commitment to a crucial cause.

SHG encourages all eligible motorcycle owners on the island, possessing classic or vintage-styled machines, to register their participation online and proudly represent St Helena in this international initiative. Spectators are welcome to join and show their support.

Registration Details:

Interested individuals are requested to register via the official Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride website at: www.gentlemansride.com.The online platform provides comprehensive details regarding the event, registration procedures, and opportunities for fundraising.

Event Details:

Starting point: Plantation House

Start Time: 13:00

Route: Meeting at Plantation House from 13:00 then onto Blue Hill (U-turn at the Sandy Bay viewing point/water tank) next through Sandy Bay, Green Hill (Re-group Point) towards Levelwood Shop (Re-group Point) – Longwood Avenue (Re-group Point) through Alarm Forest, down Constitution through Jamestown, ending at the Sea Front/ Yacht Club.

End Time: Estimated time of arrival is 18:00.

Representative of the organising committee on St Helena, Kyle Bennett, commented:

“Why we ride:

We ride for the friendship and camaraderie, we ride for the freedom, and we ride for our mental wellbeing. We ride for the thrill of the motorcycle and the sound of the engine.

Here on St Helena the motorcycle allows for that few minutes or hours of escape and freedom, times astride motorcycles have calmed anxious thoughts, focused on things we can control, and actually improve our overall health – lowering blood pressure, relaxing heart rate, coordinating mind and body on the action of controlling the machine. A peace behind the handlebars that few other activities afford. Cutting through the wind, carving corners, scenery flashing by as the bike propels us through time and space, the sounds of exhaust and wind roaring outside the helmet, the scent of nature, the powerful machine beneath yet firmly under our control, man and machine in sync with each other.

Thank you for your interest in this year’s event and welcome to the first of its kind for St Helena. A group of us got in touch with The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride to gauge if St Helena could to take part in this global event. This year, St Helena joins approximately 120,000 riders in over 1,000 cities across 110 countries as we ride for a common cause.”

