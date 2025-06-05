Diabetes Week on St Helena: 9 – 16 June 2025

St Helena is joining the global observance of Diabetes Week, a time dedicated to elevate awareness, spark conversations, and shed light on the daily realities of living with diabetes. With an estimated 1 in 4 people on St Helena currently receiving medication for diabetes and approximately 400 individuals living with prediabetes, the island faces a significant public health challenge.

Diabetes Mellitus is a chronic metabolic disorder characterised by the body’s inability to produce sufficient insulin or effectively utilise the insulin it produces. Insulin is a crucial hormone responsible for regulating blood sugar. Uncontrolled blood sugar levels can lead to severe complications, including damage to blood vessels, increasing the risk of blindness, amputation, kidney disease, heart attack, and stroke.

This year, Diabetes Week on St Helena shines a critical light on the importance of regular health checks for individuals living with diabetes. Whilst the constant cycle of numbers, checks, and tests can feel overwhelming, and despite feeling fine or lacking time, these routine health assessments are vital for maintaining good health and ensuring a full and active life. For those living with diabetes, it can often feel like a constant battle, but these regular health checks are your strongest defence. These vital assessments provide crucial insights into your health, enabling early intervention and preventing serious complications further down the line.

The health team on St Helena encourages the community to proactively engage in lifestyle changes that can reduce the risk of developing diabetes, such as maintaining a healthy weight through healthy eating, being physically active, and not smoking.

To mark Diabetes Week, the Health Promotion Team will host a stall at The Market, Jamestown on Thursday, 12 June 2025, from 10:00. This event will offer:

Diabetes risk score checks

Blood pressure screenings

Opportunities to speak with healthcare professionals about diabetes and related health topics

Discussions with the Better Health and Smokefree team on making positive lifestyle changes

This is a valuable opportunity for community members to gain a better understanding of their diabetes risk, learn about vital health checks, and access support for healthier living.

For more information, please contact:

Diabetic Nurse: 22500 Ext 2094

22500 Ext 2094 Health Promotion Team: 22500 Ext 2079

#StHelena #DiabetesWeek2025 #AltogetherHealthier

www.x.com/StHelenaGovt

www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/