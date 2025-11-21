Councillor Denis Leo and Samantha Cherrett to Attend Green Overseas Programme Event

Councillor Denis Leo and Samantha Cherrett, Climate Security Programme Manager (Governor’s Office/FCDO), will represent St Helena at the EU-funded Green Overseas Workshop on “Building climate resilient food systems”.

The workshop, which will take place in Tahiti from 1-5 December 2025, aims to build capacity and share experience and knowledge on the development and implementation of resilient food systems in the face of climate change impacts, with a focus on real challenges, practical solutions and their limitations.

This initiative underscores the commitment to safeguarding communities against the growing impacts of climate change.

Councillor Denis Leo will depart the island on Saturday, 22 November and return on Tuesday, 9 December. During his absence, Councillor Ronald Coleman has kindly agreed to assume responsibility for the Longwood district and can be contacted on email via: ronald.coleman@parliament.sh.

