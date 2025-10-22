Councillor Champions Announced

The Legislative Council is pleased to announce the appointment of a new group of Councillor Champions, each dedicated to advancing key areas of community life and public interest on St Helena.

New Areas of Focus:

This year’s appointments introduce five new Champion roles:

Charities Champion

Disabilities Champion

Communications Champion

Diaspora Champion

Sports & Culture Champion (an expansion of the former Culture Champion role)

Each champion will work with stakeholders, organisations, and the wider community to raise awareness, influence policy, and promote positive change within their areas of focus.

New Terms of Reference (TOR) will be developed by the respective champions and made public when finalised.

Appointed Champions are:



Business & Innovations Champion

Cllr Dr Corinda Essex 📞 +290 22038

📧 corinda.essex@parliament.sh

Charities Champion & Disabilities Champion

Cllr Ronald Coleman 📞 +290 24250

📧 ronald.coleman@parliament.sh

Children’s Champion & Communications Champion

Cllr Julie Thomas 📞 Mobile +290 61920

📧 julie.thomas@parliament.sh

Diaspora Champion

Cllr Clint Beard 📞 Mobile + 290 64837

📧 clint.beard@parliament.sh

Elderly Persons Champion

Cllr Derek Thomas 📞 +290 23647 or Mobile + 290 66907

📧 derek.thomas@parliament.sh

Sports & Culture Champion

Cll. Dennis Leo 📞 Mobile +290 67109

📧 dennis.leo@parliament.sh



Communications Champion, Cllr Julie Thomas said:

“Council Champions play an essential role in strengthening the connection between the Legislative Council and the people of our island. It is anticipated that each champion will bring passion, insight, and commitment to their chosen area of focus. Through our advocacy and engagement, we aim to ensure that community voices are heard and that positive practical outcomes can be achieved. I encourage all members of the public to reach out, to share your views, and support your champions as we begin this important work.”

For more information, please contact the relevant champion using the details provided, or reach out to the Legislative Council Office for further assistance.