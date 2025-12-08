Council To Go Into Recess

Legislative Council advises it will go into recess from Thursday 18 December 2025, to Friday 2 January 2026 (inclusive). Normal business will resume on Monday 5 January 2026.

During recess, Legislative and Executive Council will not convene to conduct business unless urgent matters arise. This pause allows Members to focus on constituency work, community engagement, and preparation for the upcoming legislative cycle.

During this time, constituents with urgent issues may still reach out to a Councillor for assistance.

Legislative Council would like to thank the public in advance for their understanding and cooperation and extend warmest Seasons Greetings and wishes for a healthy and prosperous New Year.