Council Announces First Round of Constituency Meetings

15 October 2025

Join Your Elected Members for Upcoming District Meeting

Elected Members invite all residents to a series of District Meetings aimed at strengthening communication and collaboration between the Council and the Community.

These meetings are your opportunity to:

  • Meet and greet with your elected representatives
  • Share your views on local issues
  • Raise concerns and highlight priorities
  • Help to shape the future of your district and our island

This is a key step toward open, two-way dialogue – ensuring that every voice is heard and community ideas help guide decisions.

Strong communication builds good governance. Together, we can find solutions that meet your district needs whilst planning for our shared future.

Meetings will be held across all districts, giving everyone a chance to discuss what matters most locally with the entire team

Everyone is encouraged to come along, ask questions, and play an active part in contributing to shaping the direction of our community and the work of your elected Council.

Your voice matters — be a part of the conversation!

Schedule of Meetings
DateVenueChairperson
Monday, 20 Oct 2025 7:30pmHTH Community CentreCllr Derek Thomas
Tuesday, 21 Oct 2025 7:30pmJamestown Community CentreCllr Dr Corinda Essex
Thursday, 23 Oct 2025 7:30pmSandy Bay Community CentreCllr Clint Beard
Monday, 27 Oct 2025 7:30pmHarford Community CentreCllr Denis Leo
Tuesday, 28 Oct 2025 7:30pmAlarm Forest Meeting held at Jamestown Community CentreCllr Julie Thomas
Wednesday, 29 Oct 2025 7:30pmSt Michael’s, Rupert’sCllr Dr Corinda Essex
Thursday, 30 Oct 2025 7:30pmKingshurst Community CentreCllr Robert Midwinter
Monday, 3 Nov 2025 7:30pmLevelwood BarCllr Ronald Coleman
Thursday, 6 Nov 2025 7:30pmBlue Hill Community CentreCllr Clint Beard

Please note that Minister for Economic Development and Environment, Natural Resources and Planning, Karl Thrower will be overseas.

