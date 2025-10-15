Council Announces First Round of Constituency Meetings

Join Your Elected Members for Upcoming District Meeting

Elected Members invite all residents to a series of District Meetings aimed at strengthening communication and collaboration between the Council and the Community.

These meetings are your opportunity to:

Meet and greet with your elected representatives

Share your views on local issues

Raise concerns and highlight priorities

Help to shape the future of your district and our island

This is a key step toward open, two-way dialogue – ensuring that every voice is heard and community ideas help guide decisions.

Strong communication builds good governance. Together, we can find solutions that meet your district needs whilst planning for our shared future.

Meetings will be held across all districts, giving everyone a chance to discuss what matters most locally with the entire team

Everyone is encouraged to come along, ask questions, and play an active part in contributing to shaping the direction of our community and the work of your elected Council.

Your voice matters — be a part of the conversation!

Schedule of Meetings Date Venue Chairperson Monday, 20 Oct 2025 7:30pm HTH Community Centre Cllr Derek Thomas Tuesday, 21 Oct 2025 7:30pm Jamestown Community Centre Cllr Dr Corinda Essex Thursday, 23 Oct 2025 7:30pm Sandy Bay Community Centre Cllr Clint Beard Monday, 27 Oct 2025 7:30pm Harford Community Centre Cllr Denis Leo Tuesday, 28 Oct 2025 7:30pm Alarm Forest Meeting held at Jamestown Community Centre Cllr Julie Thomas Wednesday, 29 Oct 2025 7:30pm St Michael’s, Rupert’s Cllr Dr Corinda Essex Thursday, 30 Oct 2025 7:30pm Kingshurst Community Centre Cllr Robert Midwinter Monday, 3 Nov 2025 7:30pm Levelwood Bar Cllr Ronald Coleman Thursday, 6 Nov 2025 7:30pm Blue Hill Community Centre Cllr Clint Beard

Please note that Minister for Economic Development and Environment, Natural Resources and Planning, Karl Thrower will be overseas.