Council Announces First Round of Constituency Meetings

15 October 2025
Join Your Elected Members for Upcoming District Meeting
Elected Members invite all residents to a series of District Meetings aimed at strengthening communication and collaboration between the Council and the Community.
These meetings are your opportunity to:
- Meet and greet with your elected representatives
- Share your views on local issues
- Raise concerns and highlight priorities
- Help to shape the future of your district and our island
This is a key step toward open, two-way dialogue – ensuring that every voice is heard and community ideas help guide decisions.
Strong communication builds good governance. Together, we can find solutions that meet your district needs whilst planning for our shared future.
Meetings will be held across all districts, giving everyone a chance to discuss what matters most locally with the entire team
Everyone is encouraged to come along, ask questions, and play an active part in contributing to shaping the direction of our community and the work of your elected Council.
Your voice matters — be a part of the conversation!
|Schedule of Meetings
|Date
|Venue
|Chairperson
|Monday, 20 Oct 2025 7:30pm
|HTH Community Centre
|Cllr Derek Thomas
|Tuesday, 21 Oct 2025 7:30pm
|Jamestown Community Centre
|Cllr Dr Corinda Essex
|Thursday, 23 Oct 2025 7:30pm
|Sandy Bay Community Centre
|Cllr Clint Beard
|Monday, 27 Oct 2025 7:30pm
|Harford Community Centre
|Cllr Denis Leo
|Tuesday, 28 Oct 2025 7:30pm
|Alarm Forest Meeting held at Jamestown Community Centre
|Cllr Julie Thomas
|Wednesday, 29 Oct 2025 7:30pm
|St Michael’s, Rupert’s
|Cllr Dr Corinda Essex
|Thursday, 30 Oct 2025 7:30pm
|Kingshurst Community Centre
|Cllr Robert Midwinter
|Monday, 3 Nov 2025 7:30pm
|Levelwood Bar
|Cllr Ronald Coleman
|Thursday, 6 Nov 2025 7:30pm
|Blue Hill Community Centre
|Cllr Clint Beard
Please note that Minister for Economic Development and Environment, Natural Resources and Planning, Karl Thrower will be overseas.