Chief Secretary, Susan O’Bey Retires

The St Helena Government (SHG) announced today that Chief Secretary, Mrs Susan O’Bey, has retired from her position as Head of the Public Service with effect from Friday, 17 October 2025.

Mrs O’Bey served over 45 years with the SHG and as Head of the Public Service since April 2018, and the Government extends its deepest gratitude for her dedicated service and leadership.

On her retirement, Mrs O’Bey, commented:

“As I prepare to retire from my role as Chief Secretary I have been reflecting on the extraordinary privilege it has been to serve the island these past seven and a half years.

Together, with other colleagues and teams, we have weathered challenges and celebrated successes that few larger administrations would fully understand. Through the COVID pandemic, budget pressures, and times of change, what has always stood out to me is our resilience and our determination to make things work, not because it is easy, but because it matters.

As I hand over to new leadership, I do so with great confidence in the strength of the SHG Public Service and the people within it. Thank you for your dedication, your adaptability, and your belief in the value of public service. It has been an honour to lead you and to be part of this journey.”

Mr Ian Todd, the newly appointed Head of the Public Service, will assume office on Monday, 3 November 2025.

During the interim period, Mrs Gillian Francis, Deputy Chief Secretary and Portfolio Director of Central Support Services, will step in to serve as Acting Chief Secretary and Mrs Carol Henry, Head of Administration Support Service, will be appointed Acting Deputy Chief Secretary.

Mrs Susan O’Bey

Mrs O’Bey received a Guard of Honour by members of the Public Service as she left the Castle for the final time as Chief Secretary

